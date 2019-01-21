AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Each year, people in Agawam and other communities join the fight against cancer by walking in the Relay for Life.
However, this year, organizers are putting the event on hold.
"So we have decided we need to take a break year eight. We were excited, but progress was slow in getting everything organized,” said Janine Iacolo.
Iacolo said that there were just five volunteers organizing the event.
The goal is to bring people together to remember loved ones and honor survivors of all cancer.
Iacolo told Western Mass News how close the event is to her heart.
"I started this journey in my brother’s name. My brother was a cancer survivor for 17 years. He was very heavily involved in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life…and when he was dying, he made me promise to continue to do this for him,” Iacolo added.
For the past eight years, Iacolo has worked hard to keep that promise, but last year, even though the event was a success, it was a struggle.
"You know, with only a handful of people, we raised over $60,000, but it was a lot of work for a few people,” Iacolo noted.
Iacolo and her team are taking a break from the relay this year with hopes that more people will be willing to volunteer their time in the future,
"I don’t want to say we are done ‘cause we are not. I think we are just taking a break,” Iacolo explained.
Iacolo has a message for the community.
"Don’t give up on this mission. We do make a difference we know that. We see the numbers. We see that childhood leukemia is down and that breast cancer survivor rate has increased. We know that events like ours make a difference,” Iacolo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.