AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a day of pampering for cancer survivors in Agawam.
More than fifty women came out to Tres Chic Salon.
"We're women empowering women to move beyond cancer," Cindy Sheridan-Murphy, founder of the organization 'Each Moment We are Alive', tells us.
Hair and makeup are just some of the things Cindy Sheridan-Murphy says could help distract women who are battling cancer.
"Letting them just feel that they don’t have cancer for a day. Just forget about cancer. It's not in our lives today," continued Sheridan-Murphy.
She is the founder of 'Each Moment We are Alive', an organization she created after battling breast cancer twice.
"What I found, in my own journey with cancer, is that there isn’t much offering for after support for survivorship, so what I was looking for was what do we do when we're done with treatments, your doctor's appointments are done, your family, your friends have gone back to their regular lives, and you're left feeling just not right," explained Sheridan-Murphy.
She teamed up with Tres Chic Salon and Day Spa in Agawam.
The owner says she jumped at the chance to host the event, because she too knows what it is like to have cancer.
"It just warms my heart, because I'm a survivor twice from leukemia and to make a smile for someone, I got goosebumps," Maryann Zicolella, the owner of Tres Chic Salon and Day Spa, says.
The manager of the salon, Christina Radcliffe, tells Western Mass News the women were able to choose two services free of charge.
Some had their makeup done while others had a scalp massage, including...
"How to either work with your wig or blow dry the hair that is growing back on your head from cancer treatments," stated Radcliffe.
Diane Wilson was diagnosed with cancer three months ago.
She says the event has a big impact.
"It means a lot of support, a lot of love, compassion. People don’t know what we go through as cancer survivors and while we're doing treatment," added Wilson.
