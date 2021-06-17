AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the last day of school for students in Agawam and it’s a half day. However, the Agawam community is getting mixed messages about whether or not Friendly’s on Springfield Street will serve ice cream to middle schoolers who may want to celebrate the start of summer vacation.
This all began Wednesday when parents from Roberta Doering Middle School were sent a message from administrators, saying this Friendly’s would not serve kids today when they were dismissed from class at 11.50 a.m.
This is somewhat of a tradition for the students, to walk to Friendly’s and get ice cream on a half day. One parent sent us the message he claims he received from the school that read, in part "...they are understaffed and cannot serve multiple people in the afternoon."
We walked into the Friendly’s and asked for the manager right when they opened at 11 a.m. They said they have plenty of room to serve students and chose not to comment on that message sent to parents.
We also reached out to Friendly's corporate for clarity on that message. We'll let you know what ultimately happens here.
