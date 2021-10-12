AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An update out of Agawam Tuesday night.
Just last week Western Mass News told you about the delivery driver shortages impacting some local school districts and their student lunches.
The Director of the District's Food Services, Liz Moulton, spoke at Tuesday night's school committee meeting.
She said they have and will be able to serve hot food to all students, but they'll be working with all the schools in the district to make sure everyone's on the same page.
"So it's this long train of communication that everyone is working really hard at to make sure the kids at Agawam have something to eat. I don't anticipate eliminating any choices, I do anticipate having to make changes," Moulton explained.
Their main food supplier, Thurston Foods, is dealing with a delivery driver and worker shortage.
Moulton said the district has now had to order their food three weeks in advance to work around the shortage.
