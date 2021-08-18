AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School officials in Agawam have unanimously decided not to require kids where masks once school starts up in the fall.
The Agawam School Committee voted Tuesday night against a mask mandate.
This follows along with state guidelines which strongly recommends wearing masks, but does not require it.
The vote was 7-0 Tuesday night and the school committee says it is giving the superintendent the authority to make decisions about masking moving forward.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as more communities make their decisions. Stay with us online and on-air for all the latest details.
