AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam School Committee earlier this week, decided in favor of giving the school superintendent the authority to decide on masks.
We're told, it was a unanimous vote.
"We voted 7 to 0 to give the superintendent the authority to make the decision on masks," School Committee member, Anthony Bonavita explained to Western Mass News.
The School Committee held their meeting Tuesday night.
We're told Agawam Superintendent, Sheila Hoffman, made the decision at the end of the meeting, that they would start the school year without the mask mandate.
A previous version of this story said the board voted against a mask mandate, but it was later clarified that they voted to give the superintendent the authority on masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.