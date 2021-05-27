AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Tick season is in full swing and the Agawam School District is warning families to remain vigilant.
In an email sent to Early Childhood Center families, parents were asked to perform daily and thorough tick checks on their children.
According to the center's nurse, there have been tick sightings at the ECC. As a safety precaution, families are encouraged to apply bug spray on their children before the start of school.
