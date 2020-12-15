AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The PTO president at Granger Elementary School in Agawam is trying to find a way to safely celebrate the holidays with a drive-through light display.
She asked for the community's help in gathering festive decorations and lights.
A winter wonderland, that's the goal of Clifford M. Granger Elementary PTO President Deborah Paquette, as she planned a COVID safe Christmas celebration for students on Wednesday night.
“Typically, we do an evening with Santa where the kids can come in and read a story,” Paquette said. “With the current environment, we can’t have that this year. So we decided as the parents and the teachers to host an evening drive through a winter wonderland.”
The drive-through event wraps around their entire parking lot, as it's filled with holiday lights, blow-ups, and decorations.
“So parents and students and families can come in. They'll drive through around to the back of the building where they finally meet Santa,” Paquette explained. “We do have the guidelines that we will be following. For the event children will not get out of the vehicles; they’ll be able to drive through.”
She said that with so much uncertainty and sadness this year she didn't want any student to question the magic of Christmas.
“It will be nice for the children to see a little bit of the magic that happens on Christmas week even though they are remote from school. There’s been a lot of traditions that we haven’t been able to have, and I think that we need to learn to create new traditions,” Paquette said.
Many parents, local organizations, and teachers have come forward to donate time and decorations that said she could still use more help.
“We will accept anything. We’re going to make it as big as we possibly can,” Paquette explained.
There is unfortunately the concern that Wednesday night's forecasted snow could impact their ability to move forward with the winter wonderland drive-through.
“We will go with the flow like we’ve had two this entire year so far,” Paquette said. “If it does, if inclement weather does occur and we cannot host the event, then will try to reschedule for a different time.”
