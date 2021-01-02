AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Public Schools will begin hybrid learning on Monday.
Western Mass News obtained Superintendent Sheila Hoffman’s statement which said, “After much discussion, we feel the hybrid model of learning, with all of our safety protocols and procedures, is safe and best for our students. Schools will open and operate in the hybrid model on Monday, January 4. We will continue to monitor various sources of data and move to a remote model of learning if needed.”
Hoffman told Western Mass News, “our plan since December 13 has been to be in our hybrid model of learning starting January 4, unless extenuating circumstances prevented us from doing so.”
She spoke with the Interim Health Director and AEA leadership to make this decision.
According to the statement, the current COVID-19 cases in the town have decreased by over 25 percent in the last week, and the number of cases associated with the school community is currently nine.
Hoffman also told Western Mass News they are prepared to transition back to remote learning if needed.
