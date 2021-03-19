AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal COVID-19 school guidelines have changed. The Centers for Disease Control is following the lead of Massachusetts in saying desks only need to be three feet apart to be safe and not six feet.

While this is good news to some parents, not everyone is on-board with the plan just yet.

One Agawam parent we spoke to said like many children, remote learning has taken a toll on her kids. Her school district is ramping efforts to enforce this new change come April 5, but the Massachusetts Teachers' Association said this may not be possible for all districts.

“These kids are awfully young to be dealing with what they have been dealing with,” said Taunya Jasperson of Agawam.

Jasperson has two children in the Agawam school district who are eager to get back in the classroom full-time. She told Western Mass News some days have been harder than others.

“He would have days where he would just…I think he logged off a meeting once in tears and said I can't do this anymore, I just want to be at school, I just want to see my friends,” Jasperson added.

Agawam plans to have full-in person learning starting on April 5 and they will follow new CDC social distancing guidance issued on Friday - citing studies done in Massachusetts.

Some of the changes include:

Three feet of space between desks in elementary schools is considered safe, even in communities where spread is high. Teachers and students must wear masks.

Spacing can also be three feet in middle and high schools, as long as there is no high level of spread. If there is, spacing should be six feet.

A six foot distance should still be maintained in common areas, such as lobbies, assemblies, and sporting events.

This is news Jasperson was thrilled to hear.

“I think other issues, because COVD, are affecting these kids. I know a lot are really struggling, there's a lot of mental health issues, and I think it’s very important for them to have that socialization, but also having that normalcy to being able to go back to school, see their friends,” Jasperson noted.

Agawam Public School Superintendent Sheila Hoffman told us the district is gearing up for students to return.

“We’ve ordered more desks actually that will be able to be conducive to three feet distance…We have already set tents up for masks breaks, outdoor eating. Music classes will be outdoors,” Hoffman said.

A recent study conducted in the Bay State looked into the infection rate between classrooms with a three foot policy versus a three foot policy. In more than 200 schools studied, no significant difference in infection rates was found.

“They didn't see a statistical difference and the conclusion was in schools, this distance between three and six is not as critical as long as the schools are doing everything else to have that layered protection,” said Dr. John O’Reilly from Baystate Medical Center.

However, not everyone is on board with the new guidance. The Massachusetts Teachers' Association is calling on the state to push back the start date of full in-person learning until on or after April 26.

In a statement, the MTA said: “This will give more staff a chance to be vaccinated and give school districts more time to cope with the logistical challenges of such a dramatic change so late in the year. “

The MTA also saying this will give parents more time to decide if they want to send their kids back into the classroom or keep them remote.