AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam school officials have provided an update on the learning models after COVID-19 metrics prompted the district to go to remote learning for two weeks.
In an message to the school community sent Tuesday, Agawam Public Schools interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman said that Pre-K students and grade 2-12 will return to hybrid learning on Monday, November 16.
Also on Monday, kindergarten and first grade will begin full in-person learning. More information is forthcoming to families in those grades.
Hoffman explained that the move comes as the town is now coded 'yellow' this week on the state's COVID-19 incidence map, based on the state's revised metrics. She added that there are seven active cases in the school community, with no more than two in one building and zero cases associated with kindergarten and first grade.
"Thank you for your continued partnership in making these two weeks of remote learning possible," Hoffman noted.
