AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Senator John. C. Velis is set to announce $50,000 in funding for the Agawam Senior Center at 11:30 a.m.
The funding was included in the FY’22 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law in July.
The earmark is intended to provide a variety of resources and programs at the Senior Center throughout the year to enrich the lives of Agawam's senior citizens.
Senator Velis will be joined by Mayor Sapelli, Senior Center Director Michael Squindo, and other Agawam officials for the announcement.
