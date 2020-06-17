AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coopers Gifts and Apparel in Agawam has officially opened their doors after being closed to inside customers for months.
The retail store had a delayed opening after management faced some challenges and similar setbacks countless of retailers faced around the nation.
“We are just so excited we have been waiting 85 days to see our customers just to thank them for our support,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Coopers.
Gourde was feeling emotional just moments leading up to the full re-opening of her retail store on Wednesday.
“Definitely butterflies, very excited, I think also nervous,” Gourde added.
After being limited to curbside business for months, Gourde told Western Mass News Coopers was originally set to reopen to inside customers on June 11 following Governor Charlie Baker's Phase 2 guidelines, but she had to make a difficult decision.
“About Tuesday night, I realized I was not going to be ready to open on Thursday, so I grabbed my camera and I went on Facebook and poured my heart out to my customers in an apology, one that I ended up getting emotional in,” Gourde explained.
One of the challenges Coopers faced before opening was making sure all of the social distancing guidelines were in place.
“We have to do all the social distancing marks, the sanitizing stations, and come up with a system how to limit the number of people that come in, so there’s a lot to think about,” Gourde noted.
Six days later, Gourde was able to set everything up and once again hang the ‘Open’ flag outside of her store.
“I follow a lot of other stores around the country, I belong to some private groups of retailers that have been open for weeks. and I’ve been listening very carefully to what they are saying,” Gourde added.
Moving forward in Phase 2, like many business owners, Gourde is unsure what the future will bring and with Connecticut opening up, western Massachusetts businesses are concerned customers will cross state lines.
“That’s been a concern all along. People have a lot of pent up consumerism that they wanted to get out and when Connecticut opened up before Massachusetts, we saw a lot of people head down there and I think that will probably happen again,” Gourde said.
However, Gourde is hopeful that the western Massachusetts community will continue to support their small business during this uncertain time.
“Based on the response to my plea, I know we are going to have support from our locals and we can’t wait to see them,” Gourde said.
