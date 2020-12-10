AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots take the field Thursday night, looking for their fourth win in five games. But many local sports bars haven't reported the same business they usually get on game day.
With Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 curfew still in place, many fans are staying home instead of watching the Patriots in their favorite local restaurants.
The owner of Agawam's Still Bar & Grill, Becky Maslar, told Western Mass News game nights isn't what they used to be.
"It’s very disappointing. It’s disappointing for the people coming to watch the game, and it’s disappointing for us. It used to be you come to watch the game and have some food while you’re here," Maslar explained. "Now you’re coming for dinner, and the game happens to be on, and [then] that’s it. So at 9:30 p.m., everyone’s out the door."
She told Western Mass News about the new restaurant restrictions going in place on Sunday. The next Patriots game day is going to be quite a change for those still coming out to watch the games.
Effective on Sunday, there is a 90-minute time limit for customers in restaurants across the state. Everyone must also wear masks at tables except when they’re eating or drinking.
The Patriots set to take the field Thursday at 8:20 p.m., and you can watch the game on FOX6.
