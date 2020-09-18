AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High school sports are coming back to Agawam High School. Friday was the start of tryouts for athletes, but they are limited to certain sports this fall.
Athletes have waited since March to play sports they love, but this time around, they have to mask up in hopes of making the team.
“We’ve been looking forward to this season. I mean, it’s a little different from the mask and stuff. But we’re just happy to be here and be playing," said Agawam High School senior soccer player Vinny Romeo.
A little different could be an understatement for some. Romeo has to wear a mask to play soccer this season, but he’s looking forward to his final season. Masking up and doing whatever it takes to play a sport he loves, but he won’t have a full senior season.
“All the other seniors, they got to enjoy like a full 18-game season. They got to have fans, no mask," he said. "This year, it might be a little different."
Typically, by now, Agawam athletics have their teams decided, who’s going to play on varsity and JV, and they’re already playing games. But due to coronavirus, the season is delayed, which means fewer games for the athletes.
“About mid-August is when we start rolling. We’re behind, but we’re glad to be here," said Agawam High School's athletic director Dave Stratton.
The sports Agawam will be doing this fall season is cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and golf.
One sport that is notably missing is football. It will be a loss of revenue of not having high school football games, but also, the social aspect of high school will be missing as well.
“From the social aspect, kids from the junior high and high school love to go to those Friday night football games," he said. "I would say for their social lives, it is impacted.”
For the games, Agawam is not allowing more than 50 spectators, except for volleyball and gymnastics, no one is allowed to watch. October 1st starts the first set of games for fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.