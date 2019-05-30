AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday marked launch day at Agawam Junior High and their weather balloon
For the first time this morning, a weather balloon was launched at Agawam Junior High.
"We learned about what a weather balloon does, how far it goes up, the difference in height," said seventh grader Andrew Geberth.
The buzz was palpable as final preparations were made. Students, teachers, and even Agawam's mayor journeyed to the front lawn of the school to watch.
"It was exciting, nice to see the kids were paying attention. They weren't just out here to get out of class. You can see they were excited, paying attention...they were listening," said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.
Agawam Public School Supt. Steve Lemanski thinks projects like these will inspire kids in the future.
"It's providing opportunities for our students post-graduation for careers. It's important to get them prepared the right way...get the kids excited and engaged. That's what we're looking for," Lemanski said.
Over the coming days, the students will pour over the data the balloon has gathered.
"Students always ask 'Why do we need to learn?' so you have all these classroom instructions, but when you have a practical application you see what happen...that's important. That's what makes learning fun," Sapelli said.
As the students found out, it comes with a sense of adventure.
Friday on Western Mass News at 6 p.m., we will share the footage from the GoPros and the incredible story of where the balloon landed and how it was retrieved.
