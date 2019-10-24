AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of Agawam seventh graders sent a weather balloon into the atmosphere on Thursday.
It was the second balloon sent up by the Agawam Junior High students.
Filled with helium and equipped with two GoPros, the students will be able to find out where the balloon lands, see layers of the atmosphere, and retrieve weather data.
The project incorporates math and science skills.
The students launched the balloon around 10:15 a.m. today. Just before 2:30 p.m., we learned it landed 25 miles offshore.
The balloon launched back in May was retrieved four miles away from the ocean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.