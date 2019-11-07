AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're a parent to a teenager, you know first-hand the problems that can come with cell phones and the separation anxiety they have without them.
It's a concept one teacher in Agawam has seen in his classroom year after year and it's a problem he is trying to solve.
Cell phone are devices that have become hard to live without, especially for teenagers.
"Their entire life is within this phone. It's a source of communication with friend's family, the radio, the TV, video games are on the phones, so everything that's important to them outside the school becomes a problem inside the school," said Agawam High School psychology teacher Dave Frederico.
Frederico sat down with Western Mass News to talk about the how he's seen cell phones impact his students.
"The whole entire time, this thing's going off. [Reporter: in your pocket?] In my pocket. [Reporter: as we talk?] As we talk," Frederico noted.
At the beginning of every school year, Frederico has his students go up to the front of the class and put their phones on the board as a sort of social experiment.
Frederico said to his students:
"I want you to imagine okay, ping...ding.."
"Do we have a little anxiety? Do we have a little fear of what we are missing?"
"You get another notification. It's your best friend..."
"What's the anxiety level? What's the anxiety level?"
"That person could want you for something or could need you for something. They might have big news. What's the anxiety level? A 10, a 10."
It's an experiment Frederico does year after year, trying to teach his students that the anxiety they feel could be a sign they are addicted to their devices.
"It's one of those real-life lessons that I try to work with them. Me as an adult, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a coach, and a teacher. Wearing four hats, my phone is constantly ringing and there have been situations when I've been in a meeting and I'm expecting an important text or phone call and I want to reach down, but knowing when and where to take that text or return that phone call is the key to being successful in life," Frederico explained.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse for Teens, they refer to cell phone addiction as nomophobia, an abbreviation for 'no-mobile-phone-phobia.' They said symptoms include:
- Anxiety or panic over losing your phone
- Obsessively checking for missed calls, emails, and texts
- Using your phone in inappropriate places
- Missing out on opportunities for face-to-face interactions
They are symptoms students in Federico's class could relate to.
"I hate not being with my phone," said Jake Ingenoho.
Sydney Maxey added, "I just feel curious and sometimes, I just want to check."
Some even admit to finding a spare device when their phones get taken away by a parent or teacher - something they call "burner phones."
"[Reporter: do you know someone who's done that?] Yeah, me," said one student.
Maxey said, "They tell me they get their phone taken away, but then I get a text saying they borrowed their friends or an iPad or something."
“Last year, I had four phones. I had my phone and a couple phones. I give them burner phones for when teachers collect phones and then we'd be on them throughout the class,” another student explained.
Tech expert Stan Prager explained the definition of burner phone's has shifted from the criminal context to one that kids are using to get around the rules. He warned parents that all teens need to stay connected is an old phone and a Wifi password.
“I think parents should be aware that kids are pretty smart today and it’s not easy to shut them out of social media or shut them out of communicating with their friends. It’s possible, but it’s increasingly difficult,” Prager explained.
It’s a reality Federico recognizes and one he is trying to work within.
“We are a digital nation, whether we like it or not. Unfortunately, in the world they grew up in, they are around their phones 24/7. They dictate their lives,” Federico noted.
Federico said that by restricting them, the problem only gets worse. He believes the more we educate them on the consequences, the more we help them find phone security in our digital world.
“I want them to understand that it might be there - the anxiety - but I want them to have ways to cope with it. If we can pinpoint the anxiety and come up with ways to deal with it, I think it's beneficial for them in the future,” Federico said.
