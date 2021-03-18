AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- A local teen is recovering from a spinal cord injury after she took a bad fall while sledding.
Serena Croteau, a senior at Agawam High School, told us there is not one thing she can do without being in pain. This has been hard for the family, but they are hopeful and are taking one moment at a time and one day at a time.
“First thing that went through my mind was that I would never be able to move anything ever again,” Serena noted.
On Thursday, Croteau sat up in her living room, wearing a neck brace, and was unable to move her hands, but was just thankful a sledding accident did not leave her paralyzed.
“I'm able to sit here and actually talk to you, who would have thought that I would actually be okay,” Serena said.
During February break, Serena was with her family on the Cape. On her last sledding run for the day, she hit a patch of snow.
“I ended up hyperextending my neck, flipped over and ended up on my back,” Serena added.
In that moment, she was completely terrified.
“I opened my eyes and saw my sister’s face and she looked scared. I just remember landing and not being able to feel anything below my neck area,” Serena explained.
With her brother and sister by her side, they were able to hold her head straight and kept her from dozing off.
“You kind of feel like you’re going to pass out. They were like ‘You got to stay awake, c’mon you’re okay,’” Serena said.
Serena’s mom, Traci, told Western Mass News they immediately called for help and Serena was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. On her way, she started getting feeling back in her body, but not her hands.
“Her hands unfortunately, the EMTs were questioning it, if it was frost bite. The doctors were like no, no, no, her hands will be fine in a couple hours,” Traci said.
She was released from the hospital and returned home, but there was still alarming concern for Serena’s hands. The family took her to Baystate Medical Center.
“…Where they immediately put the neck collar back on, did an MRI, and diagnosed her with central cord syndrome,” Traci added.
Serena said, “My spinal cord got jostled around and is bruised and is swollen and that is why my nerves are acting up and that's why I can't utilize my hands and fingers yet.”
Serena has been receiving therapy for the last four weeks. Doctors said it could be another eight to 12 weeks before they know more about the road ahead.
“Nothing can touch her without being in dire pain, a strand of hair, clothes putting on and off and showering, water can’t touch her hands,” Traci explained.
Traci said it has been emotionally hard seeing her daughter go through such pain.
As a senior at Agawam High School, Serena is unable to participate in her favorite sports. including dance. She is thankful she has enough credits to graduate early, but chose to audit her courses, so she can continue some type of normalcy as she recovers.
“Just so I can have a connection with my teachers, keep my mind going, instead of just sitting here…someone can sit here with me and mute and unmute when I want to talk,” Serena said.
Serena added this injury may also put a halt on her college plans for the fall. In the meantime, her godmother has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with her recovery. More information on that can be found here.
