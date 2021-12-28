AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The town of Agawam was not one of the communities that received free at-home rapid tests from the state.
The town health agent told Western Mass News that Agawam was not identified by the state as a low-income community in need of free testing.
Without expanded funds from the state or federal government, town officials have asked residents to utilize the state's online testing resources for COVID-19 tests.
