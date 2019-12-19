Agawam woman issued summons following multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 57 in Agawam.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking into what lead up to a multi-vehicle Thursday evening on Rt. 57.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, troopers responded to the eastbound side of Rt. 57 around 4:45 p.m. where they located four vehicles involved in a collision.
We're told that none of the occupants from either of the vehicles were transported to the hospital.
However, some of the occupants were treated on scene by medical personnel.
Trooper Deangelis says that the operator of a 2011 Honda Accord was issued a summons for operating with a revoked license.
A male operator of a 2011 KIA Sportage was issued an unspecified citation.
We're told that two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
