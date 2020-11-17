AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local small business owner has started an Instagram page to help promote shopping small ahead of the holiday season.
“As long as your business is located in western Mass. and you are a small business, that's all you really need,” said Kelsey Williams of Agawam, creator of ‘Shop Small 413’.
Williams has launched an Instagram page to help feature small businesses across western Massachusetts ahead of the holiday shopping season. She told us this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has been especially hard for those that sell crafts.
“A lot of people took a hard hit, especially during the holiday season. I think it’s important to show small and shop local,” Williams noted.
One of those businesses featured is Madison G. Calligraphy. The creator, Madison Gage, told Western Mass News she just opened a month ago and so far, business is booming. She puts creative designs on any frame that is requested.
Gage said this is a great way to show someone you are thinking of them.
“I have a lot of people request…have me write song lyrics from songs that mean something to them and the person they are giving it to,” Gage explained.
If you’re looking for DIY gifts, Hammer and Stain of Western Mass. has the perfect item for you.
“So here's the stencil and then we provide a little kit that comes with everything they need to complete the project,” said Laurie Kamins of Hammer and Stain.
Williams’ goal is to feature at least one business each day on ‘Shop Small 413.’
“This year has been just astronomically stressful and quite impactful in all of our lives, so by trying to help alleviate the stress of holiday shopping and get your loved one something super special and safe and personal and affordable way,” Gage said.
