AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman from Agawam is desperately searching for her engagement ring, she lost while at a dentist appointment in Holyoke.
After searching every place imaginable, she's now asking for your help.
An engagement ring is just a piece of jewelry, but it's a piece of jewelry that means far more than its monetary value.
On Tuesday, Sara Conroy was at a dentist appointment at the Holyoke Health Center on Maple street where she removed both her engagement and Claddagh rings for an x-ray.
"They asked me to take off my scarf and any jewelry. I didn't have anything else on. So I took off my rings and put them on my scarf in my bag," Conroy said.
Somewhere between taking them off in the office and driving back to her apartment in Agawam both of the rings were nowhere to be found.
"We retraced my steps everywhere. We searched the car the parking lot where we live. My fiancée got a metal detector and was looking for it," Conroy explained.
She even called the dental office to see if anything was found.
"He found one of my rings...my Claddagh ring...but not my engagement ring," Conroy noted.
Sara told Western Mass News that the monetary value of the ring is not what she's looking for, but the irreplaceable sentimental value.
"Sorry... I was freaking out. Its a family heirloom from my fiancées' side of the family. That has been there in their family since his great great grandmother. So it wasn't just an engagement ring it was a part of the family," Conroy said.
And now Sara and her fiancée, Alex are asking for the publics' help finding it. They are even offering a $200 reward.
"We checked with police and it wasn't turned in.. I don't know what else we can do. We're doing everything we can to find it because like I said its irreplaceable," Conroy noted.
They say they've considered every possible scenario even if someone stole it.
"We did check with pawnshops as well in the area we figured if possibly that was what happened. If someone did find it and was wanting to ya know...make something off it...I hate to say that but, it's not worth anything besides what its worth to us," Conroy said.
If you have information on the ring, contact Western Mass News reporter Sabrina Reilley via email.
