AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam woman is heartbroken after she lost her wedding ring this week while attending a performance at Agawam High School.
Now, she is desperately pleading with the community to help her find it.
A wedding ring is a simple symbol--
"We've been married a long time. We have a beautiful family. We've built a beautiful life. It's just a thing, but it's a symbol of it," said Mara Laflamme.
One that represents a lifetime of hard work, dedication, and love.
"On our 10 year anniversary, we bought the middle piece, middle band. It was something we had saved enough money for," Laflamme added.
For Laflamme, it's a symbol she is desperately searching to find.
"It means a lot to me. It has a lot of sentimental value. It's my wedding ring," Laflamme noted..
Laflamme told Western Mass News that she was at Agawam High School to watch a play her nephew was in when she simply slipped off her wedding ring to put on some lotion.
"And I didn't put it back on. It just slipped my mind," Laflamme said.
Laflamme didn't realize it was missing until she was putting on lotion again the next day.
After thoroughly tracing her steps, Laflamme realized that the only possible place it could have gone was somewhere in the Agawam auditorium. Last night, she searched and searched the school with little luck.
"And afterwards when people realized what we were doing, all sorts of peole started helping," Laflamme explained.
After meeting her sweetheart at Agawam High School in 1994, getting married in 2002, and three beautiful kids later, they are hoping the community can rally to help find the symbol that means far more than its monetary value.
"So if someone does have it, I would love it if they could turn it in. I cant afford to replace it. It's gone. If it's gone it's gone," Laflamme said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.