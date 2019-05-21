AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two long lost relatives, who only lived miles apart for the majority of their lives, are now building their relationship after meeting for the first time just weeks ago.
Tracy Barkett of Longmeadow and her aunt, Barbara Mosher of Agawam, have only known each other for two weeks, but their bond is undeniable.
"I couldn't have hand picked a better niece in Tracy," Barbara Mosher tells us.
Their family history and legacy goes back to Tracy's grandfather, Barbara's father, from Agawam.
"My grandmother was married to Roland Crouss. They had two children, my mother, Bonnie, and her brother, Billy, who passed away when he was five years old. In the meantime, we did not know that he had an affair with her mom, who had no idea he was married," says Barkett.
Barkett's mother, Bonnie, and aunt, Barbara, are just one month apart.
"When my grandparents divorced, he moved on and had children in California, so my mom knew there were sisters, but she didn't know about Barbara," stated Barkett.
Barkett tells Western Mass News her mother passed away five years ago, and had always wanted to find her siblings, so Tracy took it upon herself to do DNA testing, and found she had a relative in Agawam.
"I decided to just message her through Facebook and see what happens, and I said, 'My grandfather's name is Roland Crouss,' and she said, 'I believe I'm your mom's half-sister, because that's my father'," says Barkett.
"I was shocked, and, you know, this is still sinking in," continued Mosher.
At seventy-two, Mosher is overwhelmed with the experience.
When Tracy and her aunt met, they had an instant connection, and they said the missing puzzle piece was finally put together, making their family whole again.
"I have a brother, but, at the same time, I always wanted a sister and I always wanted a big family. [I have] lots of nieces and nephews. My brother never married, so I don't have any, but, now, I do and I didn't think I ever would," added Mosher.
Through old photographs and memories, the two are teaching each other about life, love, and their family.
The two are going to continue building their relationship, find more family members, and create new memories together that they can share with the generations to come.
They also hope their story helps other people trying to find their loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.