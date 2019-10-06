AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local boy is now being called a hero for saving his big sister when she was choking.
A fun day at a field hockey tournament took a turn for the Devillier family when their daughter, Kristina, started choking on skittles.
Luckily, her little brother jumped into action and saved her life.
"It was really scary, because I didn’t know if I was going to be calm in the moment, ready in that moment, afraid, or do it right, and I just took action," Bradford Devillier tells us.
14-year-old Bradford and his sister 21-year-old sister, Kristina, were working the concession stand at the Agawam Field Hockey Tournament on Saturday.
Bradford tells Western Mass News he heard his sister choking and that’s when he ran over and began to administer the Heimlich Maneuver.
"I just thought this is my sister. It’ll be easier for me to do it and I’m closer to her height than other people," explained Bradford.
Bradord, an eighth grader at HCSS in West Springfield, is part of the Young Marines, a nonprofit youth organization that focuses on leadership, honoring veterans, and community service.
It was there where he learned life-saving skills, like the Heimlich Maneuver and CPR, and like most heroes, he doesn’t consider himself one.
"I just consider myself a normal person, just a normal person who would do what the right thing is," continued Bradford.
But a woman who witnessed the incident tells Western Mass News she believes differently.
"I called him a hero. I have two young boys and I hope they are like him," stated Meleen Gaynor.
And his sister, Kristina, says her little brother is definitely her hero.
"He’s my favorite brother. He tried to help me," said Kristina.
Bradford’s mom, overcome with emotion, tells Western Mass News how proud she is of her son.
"It’s a great feeling to know that he’s done such a good job," said Sue Devillier.
Bradford says the Young Marines program has inspired him to join the Air Force when he grows up.
His life-saving story was posted on Facebook and the post has hundreds of comments and likes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.