NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The deadline for the eviction moratorium is coming up quickly.
Some residents may be in jeopardy of facing eviction beginning August 1, which is raising concerns of homelessness for many here in western Mass.
Western Mass News has more on steps those in need can take ahead of the deadline.
“The eviction moratorium was never designed to be permanent. So in the meantime, as we ramped up to this point, there have been lots of resources put into place,” Clinical & Support Options Associate Vice President of Marketing and Development Geoffrey Oldmixon said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on July 31, leading to fears that many people may be left on the streets.
Oldmixon with Fiends of the Homeless here in western Mass. said this is a problem they have long been preparing for.
“We don’t want someone to end up in a shelter just because they’re being evicted,” Oldmixon said.
While Oldmixon said their shelters in Springfield neighborhoods are prepared to take on additional individuals there are many steps in place for people to take before they get to that point.
“From Franklin County to Hampshire County to Hampden County we’ve had dozens of families get some support one way or another, whether that’s financial support in back rent or back utilities. We’ve also gotten support for people looking for housing or for work, plenty of food assistance,” Oldmixon explained.
He said Clinical and Support Options in Northampton has programs and financial support ready to help those who are in fear of losing their house.
Due to the pandemic, they have received additional funding, allowing them to help more families seeking homelessness prevention in the past two years than before.
“In addition to the financial assistance, you may want just information about what your rights are or what the best strategy is with regard to leaving your apartment,” Oldmixon added.
If CSO can’t help, they will lead you in the right direction. But it is important to get ahead of the problem before it becomes too late.
“The message is really to reach out, ask questions, get the help. Don’t wait to be put into a position where you feel you’re having to panic,” Oldmixon said.
If you’re interested in seeking help from CSO head their website.
