FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski head to the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Brady. The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday, April 21, 2020, that pending completion of a physical, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)