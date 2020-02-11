SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A plan to revitalize a section of downtown Springfield, vacant now for 30 years, moves a step closer.
Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Tuesday that an agreement to provide money to redevelop 31 Elm Street is expected to be finalized soon.
The terms are being hammered out between the city, Winn Development, and Opal Real Estate Group.
The Elm Street project, which is tied into the MGM host agreement, will include 74 apartments and approximately 12,000 square feet of first floor retail.
Sarno said the plan is to keep the integrity of the historic buildling in tact and bring people back to live downtown.
"I'm playing on the phenomenon of millennial, empty nesters and baby boomers, the last two who want to downsize and come back. It's happening across America, come back to their core city. If you give them the housing amenities, entertainment, working amenities, they want to be in the downtown area," Sarno explained.
The entire project is estimated to cost about $45 million.
A proposed amendment to the city host agreement is the subject of a city council subcommittee meeting at city hall, which took place Tuesday afternoon.
