SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After more than 50 years, the AHL All-Star Classic is back in Springfield.
Fans have come from all over to attend this four-day event in Springfield, which is boosting business in the city.
Thousands of fans have poured into the MassMutual Center this weekend for the All-Star Classic.
Local businesses are feeling the impact
"We were really extremely busy for us to have an event such as the AHL in the city on Sunday. It is fantastic," said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill
The four divisions are drawing a big crowd.
Kashouh said that this weekend was busier than usual
"It was a flow of people coming in and out throughout the day and it was not only Sunday. We have Monday and we can tell it will be busy," Kashouh noted.
With two sold-out nights, there have been plenty of people on Main Street.
"You see a lot of people walking around, looking for places to dine and and drink," Kashouh explained.
That's not all. Down the road near the Basketball Hall of Fame, Unos Pizzeria and Grill is also serving extra crowds.
"We had a really good weekend with the railroad hobby show and yesterday with the AHL check-in," said Unos general manager Amy Silvestri.
Both businesses agreed: having the AHL back in Springfield helped business tremendously.
"It's definitely great for a winter-time boost of business," Silvestri said.
Kashouh added, "Let me tell you, they were dining and eating. They were spending some money in the city. I know that because I can see it in my register."
Tonight, hockey fans will fill the MassMutual Center for the final event of the All-Star weekend, when players hit the ice 3-on-3.
