SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today Springfield will host the AHL Classic for the first time in 60 years!
Fans and players across the AHL will be in Springfield celebrating an exciting weekend.
Yesterday there was a kick off party held at MGM Springfield. But today all the action will begin at the Mass Mutal Center.
The most talented players from the AHL will be in Springfield to show off their skills. The competition begins tonight with a public skate with the mascots who will take to the ice at MGM Springfield at 3 p.m.
Then at 7 p.m. the All-Star Skills Competition will begin at the MassMutual Center.
Players from the Eastern Conference will go head to head with the Western Conference. The competition gives teams a chance to earn goals during various events.
Now, the two teams will compete in fastest skater competition, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and breakaway relay ...just to name a few.
The goalies also have a chance to compete against one another and the goal tender who makes the most saves throughout the night will earn the title of All-Star Classic Top Goaltender!
But the hockey competition doesn't stop there! On Monday night the AHL All-Star challenge will start at 7 p.m.
The challenge is 3 on 3 hockey… making it very interesting for all players and coaches involved.
If you would like to know more about the events or purchase tickets Click Here!
