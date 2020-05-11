SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The American Hockey League canceled the rest of its 2019-2020 season, including the Springfield Thunderbirds.
This is all due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nathan Costa said this is not easy for the organization to process.
The Thunderbirds started four years ago, replacing the Springfield Falcons, which was a team at the bottom of the American Hockey League for attendance.
As the years have gone on, the locally-owned team has seen a significant rise in those attendance numbers.
This past season, they also appeared to be well on their way to their first-ever playoff run.
That all came to a halt when their season was suspended back in March.
“Last year, it was the first time we ever showed 5,000,” Costa said. “This year, we were well over 5,000. We had nine sellouts from the time we had here. We had seven more home games. It was tough because we had hit one of our premier games. We had our Pink in the Rink game on March 8. Right after that, we had such a high. It came right down right after that week. It was all of the news that started popping up. The NBA canceled then the next day, we ended up having to cancel. It was really an opportune time not only for us but obviously a lot of businesses in the area.”
The Thunderbirds season doesn’t start up again until October.
Costa said they will follow the direction of the American Hockey League on how to move forward.
