SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Hockey League has announced that they are canceling the remainder of their season as well as the 2020 Calder Cup playoffs after determining that continuing was neither safe nor feasable.
The AHL announced on their website that the board of governors voted on it due to the public health crisis.
The 84th season for the NHL’s top minor league was suspended March 12 with 209 games remaining. That was the same day the NHL stopped play, though it still hopes to resume and could include many AHL players as part of expanded rosters.
AHL President and CEO David Andrews added in a statement:
"The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.
We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.
The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”
They went on to say that the AHL's standings, sorted by points percentage, and statistics as of March 12 are considered final and official and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.
Springfield Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa said in a statement:
"These truly are unprecedented circumstances, and though it is not the outcome that we all hoped for, we fully support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. On behalf of the entire Thunderbirds organization, we would like to thank our great fans for their unwavering support this year as well as the Florida Panthers for their commitment to our city during the first four years of our franchise. Please continue to adhere to all local and federal guidelines in an effort to stay safe, and I can’t wait to see all of you in a few short months to kick off our 5th Anniversary season at the MassMutual Center in 2020-21.
Though the final standings will show the T-Birds on the cusp of a playoff berth for the first time in their history, we continued to make an impact in the Springfield community during our fourth season. We had nine sell-outs through the shortened 20-21 season, the same number as all of last season, as well as eclipsing the 5,000 per game attendance mark for the second consecutive season with an average of 5,262 per game. Next season will be a special one for the organization, as we begin a five-year affiliation agreement with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to coincide with the club’s fifth year of existence."
