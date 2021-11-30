SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week's game between the Springfield Thunderbirds and Hartford Wolf Pack has been postponed.
The AHL announced Tuesday that league COVID-19 protocols are impacting the Wolf Pack and, as a result, Wednesday's matchup at the XL Center in Hartford against Springfield will not be played.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest and will have more information as it becomes available.
