SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As health officials search for answers to what is causing the coronavirus outbreak in China, economists in western Mass are busy studying the financial impact of the virus worldwide.
Western Mass News spoke with a local economics professor, Dr. John Rodgers from AIC to get the answers on what we should expect in the coming months.
"I think it's important for people in this country to realize we are in a global economy..." Dr. Rodgers said.
With coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, the economic impact is already being felt worldwide, but especially in China.
"Apple has shut down a lot of their stores...Starbucks is closed a number of its outlets. So it's going to have a huge ripple effect," Dr. Rodgers said.
Western Mass News wanted to know when that impact would be felt in the United States.
"I don't see a big public health threat in the United States, but I do see a lot of economic impacts," Dr. Rodgers noted.
That said, he said the time frame of impact is still unclear.
"It's interesting to me, the stock market today and yesterday and the day before are up significantly! And Apple stock was even up today," Dr. Rodgers noted.
He compared our current outbreak of coronavirus to the SARS outbreak of 2002.
While SARS impacted Chinese markets then, because of how China's economy has grown...Dr. Rodgers said the impact could be much worse.
"At that point, China was making a lot of t-shirts and cheap materials. Now china has moved into being a major source of technology, chips and iPhones and things of that nature. I think the Chinese economy is 8 times the size it was in 2002," Dr. Rodgers explained.
According to the Oxford economics forecast, China's economic growth is expected to slip to 5.6%. That's down .5% since last year.
In turn that would reduce global economic growth by point 2% to an annual rate of 2.3%.
To put that into perspective, that's the slowest pace since the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago.
Something Dr. Rodgers said is a good reminder that our world is more connected than we realize.
"We're interdependent. That's the strength of a global economy! We wouldn't have iPhones and iPads if we didn't have the tech ability of apple matched with the production of China, the whole thing works,' Dr. Rodgers explained.
