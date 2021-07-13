SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Western Mass News has been following all day, an American International College employee was struck by a car and killed this morning on Wilbraham Road across from the college. 65-year-old Margaret “Lani” Kretschmar of Agawam is being remembered by city leaders Tuesday night.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tells Western Mass News Lani was an incredible person, and she will be missed by many.

“It’s a tragic event; Lani was a wonderful person,” Sarno said.

On Tuesday morning, Margaret “Lani” Kretschmar of Agawam was walking through a crosswalk on Wilbraham Road in Springfield across from American International College when she was hit by an SUV. The 65-year-old later died in the hospital.

Kretschmar was the Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees at AIC.

“Tragic for anyone but to know the person she was well respected at American International College. Lani was just a super, super, super person,” Sarno said.

Sarno tells Western Mass News he’s heartbroken by the news, and while the cause of the accident is unknown, he wants to prevent more pedestrian tragedies in the future.

“This just highlights that you always need to be cautious when you go through a crosswalk area,” Sarno explained.

Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown was an eyewitness to the accident, happening to run by on a morning jog. He said he wants to revisit his calls to put speed bumps on the crosswalks near AIC.

Police: woman dead after being struck by car in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday mo…

“This is something we’ve been asking for for a long time, a long time. We have a lot of speeding in this area. I live two streets down so this is something I see all the time,” Brown said.

Police said the driver did remain on scene, and an investigation is underway. The cause of the accident is still unknown.