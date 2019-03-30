SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, AIC is fighting for a spot in the Frozen Four, and several fans gathered tonight to cheer on their success.
This is the first time in the program's history that they've made it to the NCAA tournament and now everyone is hoping they make it all way and win it all.
Many AIC fans made their way to the Stinger Pub on the AIC campus to cheer on their hometown team.
On Friday night, the beat St. Cloud State University, a win that many were proud of.
"There's been a lot of firsts for this team this year," AIC spokesperson Candy Lash tells us. "The quarter finals, the semi-finals, getting in, and winning the Atlantic Hockey Conference, and that giving us a place in the NCAA tournament, and then to go ahead and take on St. Cloud, which is the number one seed, and win, it's just been fabulous."
So what did it take for this to be a season of firsts for the team?
AIC Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Jessica Chapin says a lot of credit has to be given to the team's coach.
"Hard work and dedication and Coach Lang," stated Chapin. "He's really done a remarkable job, since coming in three years ago, of turning this program around and putting us on the map."
"He has really brought a lot of energy, and," continued Lash. "A lot of new recruitment into the program, and really brought it forward to where it is right now."
Candy says, regardless of Saturday night's game, many are just so proud of the success this season.
"This is just a really big deal for us," stated Lash. "It has given a huge boost to AIC, [and] to everyone on campus. Everyone is so thrilled with all that is happening here, both students that are here, alumni, and just fans of the college."
"With the team being on a winning streak like this, and," says Chapin. "A Cinderella story, we're getting all the people in [the] local community. Everybody I walk by is like, 'have you heard about AIC hockey?', and, 'what do you know and have you heard about the buzz?', and, again, it's just this great time at AIC. Not only for AIC hockey, but the institution and it's been awesome to be a part of."
Unfortunately, AIC fell to Denver, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.