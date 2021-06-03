SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local college is mourning the loss of a football player who died this past Monday. Mahki Buckly was a safety at American International College. Police said he was shot and killed in Hartford, CT.

We spoke with AIC head coach Kris Kulzer, who told us when he heard the news, he just couldn't believe it. He says Buckly brought so much energy to this team and had such a bright future ahead of him.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was shot and killed around 3:45 p.m. on Monday in Hartford, CT. Buckly was just a freshman on-campus and was looking to do big things for the football team as a safety.

Kulzer told us it’s hard to fathom a loss such as this.

“My heart goes out to his family, his friends, his teammates here. He was such a great kid. Makhi was just a great person. He had a great smile. It crushed me, it really did,” Kulzer noted.

Kulzer said immediately when he heard the news, he and his coaches reached out to their players, already putting in place any counseling they need. He said they are respecting Buckly’s family’s space during this time, but will be touching base with them soon.

So far, three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but have not been charged with homicide.