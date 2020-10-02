SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While President Trump’s doctors report that he is stable following his positive coronavirus test, we’re getting answers on what would happen if his condition worsens.
“It’s the leader of the free world so…everyone is watching,” said Robert Ravens-Seger, adjunct professor of history and government at AIC.
All eyes are on President Trump following the news that he and the first lady have tested positive for coronavirus.
“Of course, this is early stages for President Trump’s illness, but the fact that he is 74 years old and obese are two risk factors that could complicate his COVID journey,” Ravens-Seger noted.
While White House doctors said his symptoms shouldn't hold him back from carrying out his duties, if they do, Ravens-Seger explained there’s a plan in place for who will be in charge.
“I started thinking about the 25th Amendment. The 25th Amendment was passed in the 60s following the assassination of President Kennedy and it was really to deal with matters of succession,” Ravens-Seger noted.
He said the 25th Amendment states that if the president is incapacitated due to a medical procedure or long-term health condition, the vice president would be the one to step in and take over - just like George H. W. Bush did after the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.
Ravens-Seger said during Trump’s term as president, this amendment has already been contemplated when there were questions about his mental stability.
“That didn’t end up happening,” Ravens-Seger noted.
However, Ravens-Seger told Western Mass News that throughout history, there have been few times that this sort of amendment was needed.
“There’s never been quite a situation like this exactly…It happened with Woodrow Wilson in 1919 when he suffered a severe stroke, but the knowledge was kept from the American people by-and-large. The White House is really run by his wife, Edith, for the last year and a half of his presidency,” Ravens-Seger explained.
In history, there’s only been one other time an illness has impacted an election.
“In 1870 to the Democratic candidate running against the president died in October shortly before the election. It was too late to take his name off the ballot….It didn’t really impact the election…but some people did cast ballots for a dead man,” Ravens-Seger said.
