SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Sunday was move-in day for students at American International College in Springfield. To help students safely return to campus, the school held a free vaccine clinic for the community.
AIC partnered with the Behavioral Health Network for the free and open to the public clinic. The clinic helped support vaccination efforts in the community. AIC distributed the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Now, AIC is requiring all of its students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus. Students we caught up with say they’re happy to be back.
"We’re all really excited to have everyone coming back on campus. were preparing for our first game against Millsersville on Sept. 2. We're going on the road and were excited to get back into it," said senior Chris Magnelli.
"Everyone here is fully vaccinated so there's no real worry... It's great being back. We haven't been really fully together in like two years so finally we get to come back and play some games," said senior Julian McIntosh.
Members of the school’s pandemic planning committee say most students are in favor of the vaccine mandate.
"You know, some of our students left campus March of 2020 and haven't come back since. Most of our classes were remote last year, some were living on campus still and participating in athletics still but this is really their first time being back together and they know that this is the road forward for us to have as much of a normal school year as possible," said Matthew Scott, a pandemic planning committee member.
The college is also enforcing a two-week mask mandate and will require weekly testing for anyone who has an approved exemption from the vaccine.
Sunday was the first of three clinics held this week on campus. Two more will be held Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The clinics are located in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center on the corner of Homer and State streets.
You must be eighteen or older to attend any of the clinics. Again, they’re giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so this clinic is not for people in need of a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
