SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The death of an American International College employee in July is prompting action from the school and the city of Springfield. Margaret Lani Kretscmar was hit and killed by a car in the crosswalk at the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Massachusetts Avenue.
Officials announced Thursday that enhanced safety measures will be installed to prevent crashes like this.
As it was pointed out at this morning's announcement, Lani was doing the safe thing the day she was killed; she was using the crosswalk to cross the street. By December, the goal is to make the intersection marked clearly enough as a pedestrian crossing so that no speeder or distracted driver could miss it.
"She had AIC in her blood," said Frank Colaccino, American Internatioonal College Chairman of the Board.
The American International College Campus was home to Margaret Lani Kretschmar. Her father taught at the school, she graduated from there herself and it's where she worked as an executive assistant up until July 13th.
Lani was hit by a car and died while crossing the street, leaving behind her own family and the family of AIC.
"It's been a difficult period trying to basically fill her shoes," said Colaccino.
As students prepare to return to class for the fall, the school is working with the city to make sure the intersection where Lani died is safer...
"Not only for AIC staff students and administration but for my residents," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The upgrades coming to crossing Wilbraham Road and Massachusetts Avenue are expected to be fully installed by the end of the construction season.
"The roadway where the crossing is, is going to be narrowed...it will become a raised crosswalk not just for 3 feet, 4-5 feet, it will most likely be something a little wider," said Chris Cignoli of the Springfield Department of Public Works.
In addition to more signage, there will also be a hawk light system to guide walkers across the street.
"They hit the button and the light turns red," said Cignoli.
These safety measures are just one part of the equation, in a city where officials say the results of COVID-19 and a previous lack in traffic are adding up.
"We are seeing a huge uptick in accidents," said Cignoli.
"People need to be cognizant when they're driving in their vehicles. COVID-19 has caused a lot of issues," said Mayor Sarno.
The Springfield Police Deputy Chief, William Cochane, said the intersection wasn't previously considered a hotspot, but now they are stepping up enforcement, safety measures that will surround the void left by Lani.
"There were so many things that she did that nobody even realized she did and so we're finding that out as time goes on," said Colaccino.
We checked in with the Hampden District Attorney on the status of Lani's case, they say her death is still under investigation by their motor vehicle homicide unit and by the Springfield Police.
