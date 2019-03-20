SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a big send-off for the American International College men's hockey team on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets are headed for the Atlantic Conference semifinals.
The team boarded buses at the MassMutual Center in Springfield and got a blue light escort through the city.
It's the first time in the team's history to earn a spot in the semifinals.
"It means a lot. This is my fourth year this time. Last three years at home on the couch not playing, so it's pretty, we're pretty fortunate to still be playing with only four teams left and it's a huge opportunity in front of us," said center Shawn McBride.
On Friday, they'll face off against Robert Morris Univeristy in the semifinals.
