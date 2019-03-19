SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's exciting news as the American International College men’s hockey team earns a spot in the national rankings.
This is the first time in the programs history that the Yellow Jackets are nationally ranked.
The team has earned the 19th spot in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll. They joins an impressive list of other top competitors including UMass Lowell, which is number 18.
Coach Eric Lang told Western Mass News he has been working with the team for three years and in such a short time, the team has turned it around. They were regular season champions and are now two wins away from the national NCAA Division I hockey tournament.
Lang said that his team works hard.
“One thing that has been outstanding is our team culture. It is something we talk about every day and our team is in a great place in terms of their expectations to win hockey games. Three years ago, we were hoping to win hockey games and right now, every time we go over the horses, every time we leave them up. We have full expectation that we are going to win," Lang noted.
On Friday, AIC will face Robert Morris University in New York.
Lang said that what sets his team apart are the practices. He sets expectations high and he said his team comes to the rink every day and make each other better.
The coach also said that even though the team is number 19 this year, they still have a lot of work to do. However, he is proud of what they have accomplished so far.
