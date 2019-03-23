SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the first time in program history, the American International College Division I Men's Ice Hockey Team has won the Atlantic Conference Championship.
Candy Lash, official spokesperson for American International College, tells us that the Yellow Jackets clinched a berth in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey tournament after defeating Niagara University, 3-2, in a thrilling overtime game to win their conference championship.
The series was a best-of-three, and American International College had already defeated Niagara University in Game One.
Their next opponent has yet to be determined, and will be announced tomorrow by the NCAA.
This season has been a historic one for the American International College, earning a spot in the national rankings, and winning their first conference championship, which gives them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
Congratulations Yellow Jackets!
