SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- College hockey is back in downtown Springfield. The AICmen’s hockey team launched their 2021-22 campaign against Providence College Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets enter this season as the unanimous favorite to win their conference.
They are coming off two consecutive conference Atlantic hockey titles, which earned the team their first NCAA Tournament in program history in 2019, and a second straight appearance last spring.
Western Mass News caught up with one AIC student excited to be back in the arena defending the hive.
“Haven’t been here since freshman year, that’s when I really got into it,” Christian Noel said.
For another AIC fan, she’s checking out her first-ever game.
“It’s actually very exciting; it’s my first game ever,” Victoria Gentile said.
COVID protocols are in place. The team is following city guidelines. Masks are required at all times in the arena unless fans are actively eating or drinking.
There are high hopes for the team this year. AIC received votes in the national polls this week.
Assistant Coach Matthew Woodard said the team’s biggest strength is their depth, and the coaching staff and players are stoked to have fans back in the building.
AIC falling Saturday night 5-1 against Providence College.
Coming up for the Yellow Jackets, it’s a western Mass. showdown next weekend; they play a home-and-home series against #7 UMass Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.