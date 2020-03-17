SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- American International College marks the third Springfield-based college to announce Tuesday changes to their spring semester amid coronavirus concerns.

"These actions and decisions are necessary to allow our students, faculty, and staff to continue to learn and work effectively, while at the same time reducing risk to their continued good health and the health of others," said AIC President Vincent Maniaci said in a letter to the campus community.

Starting Monday, March 23, all regular spring session classes will go to distance learning methods. Faculty and staff will be in communication with students on how to access those classes.

Health Sciences students will still have access to their clinical placements and fieldwork and students can remain in those placements as determined by their placement site.

Maniaci added that all on-campus student housing will close. Those that were approved to remain on-campus in their dormitories through the extended spring break must move out by Sunday, March 22.

Those students who are currently off-campus for the break will need to sign-up for a time to return to campus and get their belongings by Sunday, March 29.

The college explained that those with exceptional circumstances whereby move out cannot be done by the assigned deadline must apply to remain in student housing.

Maniaci noted that all athletic and co-curricular events have been canceled, a decision regarding commencement will come at a later date, and details on room and board prorated refunds will be available soon.