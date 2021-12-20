SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- American International College in Springfield has reinstituted its indoor mask mandate effective Monday.
University officials said the mandate is being put back in place as they anticipate students departure for winter break and return next semester.
Exceptions include if a students is in their assigned dorm room or if an employee is along in their private office.
The mask mandate will be in effect until January 30, 2022, regardless of vaccination status.
