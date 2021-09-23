SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGG/WSHM)--A ceremony held at American International College in Springfield honored the 13 American lives lost during the Afghanistan evacuations.
For the organizers of this event, The co-presidents of the Student Nurse Association, this hit close to home. Alyssa Bellefueille told us her boyfriend was stationed less than five miles away from the bombing of Kabul's airport.
"My boyfriend was deployed in Afghanistan when the bombing happened and he decided not to contact me for six hours, so I didn't know what was happening, but afterwards finding out he was okay I was still completely heartbroken at the loss," said Bellefueille.
Flags, roses and candles were set up to commemorate the soldiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.