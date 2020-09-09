Aides see lessons for incumbents in Neal's win over progressive primary challenger

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, a 30-plus year member of the House, faced a primary challenge from an up and coming mayor 40 years his junior, running to his left. Alex Morse, mayor of Holyoke since he was 22, argued Neal was out of touch with the district, and should be doing more in his powerful leadership position as House Ways and Means Committee chairman -- and hammered Neal over not backing progressive benchmarks like the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All."