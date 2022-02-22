WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) – Air Canada flights will resume at Bradley International Airport later this year.
The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Tuesday that nonstop service between Windsor Locks and Toronto will re-start on June 1st.
The airline last operated that flight in the spring of 2020 before it was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
